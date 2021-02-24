SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Insider Vichheka Heang Sells 2,124 Shares

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SunPower stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPWR. Capital One Financial began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

