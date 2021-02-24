SunOpta (STKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -116.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

