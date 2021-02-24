SunOpta (SOY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SOY opened at C$19.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.41. SunOpta has a 1-year low of C$1.82 and a 1-year high of C$21.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.55.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

