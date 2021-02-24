Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,932 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

TRNO stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.01. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

