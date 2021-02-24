Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,800 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,089 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,557 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,382,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of BVN opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $14.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

