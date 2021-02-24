Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 415,748 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415,748 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Baozun worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,544,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,646,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 5,187.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,898 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 9.8% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 467,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,525 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the third quarter valued at $13,526,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CICC Research lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $269.41 million for the quarter. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

