Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,243 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of CoreSite Realty worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.33.

Shares of COR opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

