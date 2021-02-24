Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

