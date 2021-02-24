Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth about $55,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 71,520 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.5% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 983,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,137.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 847,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 809,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.9% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 212,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

