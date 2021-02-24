Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,591 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of iQIYI worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 540,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,247 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. New Street Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.20 price target on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

IQ stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

