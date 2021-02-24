Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 125,213 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 468,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,213 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $99,521,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,153 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 647,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 633,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 605.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,463 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96.

In other news, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $332,131.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 866,241 shares of company stock worth $22,439,625. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

