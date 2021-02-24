Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.1% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after acquiring an additional 462,046 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,651,000 after buying an additional 202,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.44. 13,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,837. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.59. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $248.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

