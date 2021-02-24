Streamr Price Reaches $0.0840 (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Streamr has a market capitalization of $70.51 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0840 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.18 or 0.00783114 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00031549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00039889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058641 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.69 or 0.04645005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,634,994 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

