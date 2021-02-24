Strategic Investment Management LLC Sells 2,574 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.1% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $391.30. 164,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $395.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

