Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.14

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.14 and last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 29.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Croce sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $48,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,825.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $355,804 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 71,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.