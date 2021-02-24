Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,425 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 360% compared to the average daily volume of 744 call options.

Green Dot stock opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

In other Green Dot news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $53,436.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $35,715,365.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $217,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 859,920 shares of company stock valued at $45,996,855. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

