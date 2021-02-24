Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,425 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 360% compared to the average daily volume of 744 call options.
Green Dot stock opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $64.97.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Green Dot news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $53,436.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $35,715,365.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $217,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 859,920 shares of company stock valued at $45,996,855. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
