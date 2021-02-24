Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,772 call options on the company. This is an increase of 9,800% compared to the average volume of 28 call options.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. Cannae has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Cannae by 2,208.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

