STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

STM stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.74. 1,845,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,159. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 121.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

