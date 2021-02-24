Stereotaxis (STXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $403.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STXS shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

