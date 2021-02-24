Steem Dollars Price Down 16.6% This Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $3.86 or 0.00007761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $23.88 million and $23.89 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,699.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $532.47 or 0.01071386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.41 or 0.00395203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00029687 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003676 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,190,608 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

