State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 22,341 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,341 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.71 and a 200-day moving average of $127.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.29 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

