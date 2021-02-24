State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $3.05 Million Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 319,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 71,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 325,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 60,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

DCPH stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.90.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

