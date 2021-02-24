State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,550 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of SINA worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SINA by 6.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SINA by 51.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SINA by 79.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SINA in the third quarter valued at about $3,987,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SINA by 44.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINA opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. SINA Co. has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

