State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.66% of Midland States Bancorp worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 510.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $45,580.00. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $515.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $67.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

