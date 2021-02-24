State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $104.31 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 501,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 270,815 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cigna were worth $104,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 327,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,250,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 979,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $204,031,000 after buying an additional 283,367 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,337. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $230.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

