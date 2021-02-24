State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90,309 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $85,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $461.78. 28,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,709. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $183.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.69 and a 200-day moving average of $464.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

