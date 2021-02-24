State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 62,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth $327,503,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Scientific Games by 846.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 946,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 846,673 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scientific Games by 1,318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after acquiring an additional 394,056 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Scientific Games by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,873,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth $4,289,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.
Featured Article: Bollinger Bands
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).
Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.