State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,016 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $171,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,150 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.78%.

RYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

