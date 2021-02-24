State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,061 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.17% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 699,870 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 698,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 94,198 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 322,562 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 55.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 167,749 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 223.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 267,837 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARI opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

