State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,115 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TNET opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $942,922.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,168.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $47,296.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,172 shares of company stock worth $11,123,382 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.