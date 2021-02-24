State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 17,870 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

AVNT stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

