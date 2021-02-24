State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.15% of NIC worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGOV. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIC during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIC by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NIC during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. NIC Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

EGOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

