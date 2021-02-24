State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.67 Million Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 140,558 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $2,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EBS opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.09. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.26. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

