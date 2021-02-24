State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Unum Group worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNM. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

