State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,750 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $20,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 616,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254,970 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WORK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $24.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

NYSE:WORK opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.14 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $2,069,603.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,968.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 29,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,275,206.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 350,560 shares in the company, valued at $15,273,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,476 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

