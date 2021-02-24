State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,295 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Leidos worth $19,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Leidos by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $4,658,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $115.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.49.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.