State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.05 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $18,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

NYSE:RCL opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $101.00.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.