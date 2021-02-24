State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $21,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,252,000 after buying an additional 122,620 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $134.31 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $137.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Cowen raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

