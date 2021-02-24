State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Wayfair worth $20,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $29,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Wayfair by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total value of $48,364.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,497. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W stock opened at $262.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.79. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.31.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

