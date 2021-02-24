State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 3,800 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Elanco Animal Health worth $18,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE ELAN opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.14, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.