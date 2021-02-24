State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 135 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NVR were worth $19,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at $79,404,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,741,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in NVR by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,581,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $30,313,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in NVR by 200.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,045.60.

NVR opened at $4,699.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,402.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,191.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,806.54.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $64.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

