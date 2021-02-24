Starboard Value Acquisition (NASDAQ:SVAC) Shares Gap Up to $11.15

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $12.50. Starboard Value Acquisition shares last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 43,380 shares changing hands.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000.

Starboard Value Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

