Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,492 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $468,398.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,009 shares of company stock valued at $23,712,536 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

EXP opened at $125.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $129.11.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

