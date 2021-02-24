Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 778 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.19. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.88.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.