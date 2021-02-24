Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $252.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.77 and a 200-day moving average of $213.95. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

