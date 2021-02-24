Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 199.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 215.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 103.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $6,541,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,667,941 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $194.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $197.12.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROLL. Truist raised their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.