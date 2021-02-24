Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,952 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,988 shares of the airline’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LUV shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.04.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

