Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 133.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,864 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $121.27 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

