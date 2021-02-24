Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,439,000 after purchasing an additional 235,583 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 120,424 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,809,000 after purchasing an additional 86,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,085,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,076.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $1,353,765.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,789.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,291 shares of company stock worth $4,963,372. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.