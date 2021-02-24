Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $4.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.